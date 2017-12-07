UN Security Council to meet on Friday on Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will meet on Friday in emergency session to discuss the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the council's leadership announced on Wednesday (Dec 6).

The talks - requested by eight nations - will begin at 10.00am (11.00pm Singapore time), but there are other items on the agenda, so the Jerusalem issue may not come up until the late morning, the council's Japanese presidency said.



