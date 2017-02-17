UN still finalising Syria peace talks participation

GENEVA: U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura is still in the process of finalising who will come to Syria peace talks in Geneva that start on Feb. 23, his spokeswoman Yara Sharif told a regular U.N. briefing on Friday.

She said there had already been positive responses to the invitations that had been sent, and some participants were expected to arrive early next week.

She said she was aware of rumours of a further delay to the talks, originally scheduled for Feb. 8, but there was no plan for another postponement.

