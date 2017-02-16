UN Syria envoy says plans to meet Russia's Lavrov in Munich - agency

MOSCOW: The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said on Thursday he plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for further talks in Munich, RIA news agency reported.

De Mistura is in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis with Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Paul Tait)