UN to make political proposals to kickstart Syrian reform process

UNITED NATIONS: The U.N. mediator of the deadlocked Syria peace process plans to suggest ways of starting electoral and constitutional reforms that the warring sides can agree on, he told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

"I believe the time has come for U.N. to provide some specific elaborations ... and therefore stimulate a wider conversation," Staffan de Mistura said. "The U.N. has provided electoral assistance to a majority of U.N. member states ... so we do have experience."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)