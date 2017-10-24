Under the sea: Europe’s first underwater restaurant to open in Norway

SINGAPORE: Europe's first underwater restaurant is set to open in Norway by early 2019, serving food and drinks to up to 100 guests.



Outside restaurant hours, the building will serve as a research centre for marine life.

Award-winning Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta – known for its work on the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet and World Trade Center project in the United States – designed the building as a “sunken periscope”, it said on its website.

The Norwegian architectural firm behind Under has described the building as a "sunken periscope". (Photo: Snøhetta)

Located on the southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline by the village of Båly, the building is half-sunken into the sea, coming to rest directly on the seabed five metres below the water’s surface.

Aptly named Under, the restaurant will have metre-thick concrete walls designed to withstand rugged sea conditions and an 11 x 4-metre panoramic acrylic window to view the seabed as it changes throughout seasons and weather.

The building has three floors: The first holds a cloakroom, below that there is a champagne bar that marks the transition between the shoreline and the ocean. The restaurant is located at the seabed level, where two long dining tables and several smaller tables are placed in front of the large panoramic window.

“On a day of rough sea, you can feel a hint of fresh, salty ocean spray against your face as you enter the restaurant,” Snøhetta said.

The restaurant can hold between 80 and 100 diners. (Photo: Snøhetta)

Parts of the restaurant will be dedicated to a marine biology research centre. Researchers will also help create optimal conditions on the seabed so that fish and shellfish can thrive near the restaurant, Snøhetta said.