United CEO 'stands behind' employees, says passenger 'disruptive and belligerent'

NEW YORK: United Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oscar Munoz has written to his employees saying he "emphatically stands behind" them after the incident involving a flight passenger being dragged out of his seat on Sunday (Apr 9).

In an email obtained by CNBC that includes his summary of the incident - which according to him was meant to "give a clearer picture of what transpired" - the airline's CEO Munoz said the situation with the passenger "compounded" when he was "politely asked to deplane" and refused.



In his summary, he said the passenger became "more and more disruptive and belligerent" and that this made it necessary for the airline staff to contact Chicago Aviation Security officers.

"Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right."



The letter follows his note of apology for the incident for the incident which has also been the subject of public criticism.

INBOX: @united CEO sends letter to employees about United Express flight. pic.twitter.com/obVdl6G2E0 — Ryan Ruggiero (@RyanRuggiero) April 10, 2017

The incident occurred on Sunday on a United Express flight bound for Louisville, Kentucky, from Chicago. United Express flights are operated by one of eight regional airlines which partner with United.

The airline said it had asked for volunteers to give up their seats on the flight, and police were called after one passenger refused to leave the plane.

A passenger on the flight said that the man refused to give up his seat, saying that he was a doctor and had patients to see in the Louisville area in the morning.

Footage of the incident which has gone viral shows the passenger being hauled out of his seat by the officers and dragged down the aisle of the plane.

The airline said it is currently investigating the incident.