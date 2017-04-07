United States launches missile strikes on Syria

WASHINGTON: The United States launched 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syrian government targets in retaliation for what the Trump administration charges was a Syrian government chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians, a U.S. official said on Thursday (Apr 7).

The targets hit from US ships in the Mediterranean Sea included the air base in the central city of Homs from which the Syrian aircraft staged Tuesday's chemical weapons attack, said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on airfield in Syria from which the chemical attack was launched," President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation. "I call on all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

Syrian state TV said on Friday that "American aggression" had targeted a Syrian military base with "a number of missiles".

A Syrian military source said a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base had led to "losses."

"One of our air bases in the central region was exposed at dawn today to a missile strike by the United States, leading to losses," a Syrian state TV news flash cited the source as saying.

Trump ordered the strikes just a day after he pointed the finger at Assad for this week's chemical attack, which killed at least 70 people, many of them children, in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun. The Syrian government has denied it was behind the attack.



