Up to five killed in Mexico City shootings

As many as five people were shot dead in separate incidents in Mexico City on Sunday, authorities said, adding to a growing death toll in the capital which has largely been spared the criminal violence plaguing the country.

Four people were shot in a bar by two gunmen on a motorcycle in the gritty Llano Redondo neighbourhood on the city's southwestern fringe early on Sunday morning, according to the local attorney general's office.

A woman of 23, and two men aged 23 and 38 died of their injuries. Authorities said the fourth victim, a 23-year-old man, remains in hospital after the attack.

The gunmen fled, said a spokesman for the attorney general's office, adding that all the victims were Mexicans.

Later in the day, two people were fatally shot and eight injured at a street market in the sprawling borough of Iztapalapa on the eastern edge of Mexico City, the spokesman said, citing the findings of a preliminary investigation.

The motives for the shootings were not immediately clear and investigations are continuing, the spokesman said.

Last week, Mexican marines shot dead eight suspected gang members during an exchange of fire in broad daylight in the south of the city, one of the most explosive outbreaks of violence to occur in the capital in recent years.

Murders have risen sharply in Mexico in the past 18 months, creating a major headache for President Enrique Pena Nieto, who pledged to put a stop to gang violence when he took office in December 2012. A new president will be elected next year.

The country is this year heading for its highest murder toll since modern records began in 1997.

Official data show the May-June period was the most violent two-month stretch on record in Mexico City, which has not been as badly affected as much of the country by warring drug gangs.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Wallis)