Uruguay vice president quits amid probe into use of public funds

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay's Vice President Raul Sendic presented his resignation on Saturday amid accusations that he misused public funds while heading state oil company Ancap.

He first made the announcement at a special meeting of the Frente Amplio (FA) governing party.

"I presented to the plenary of the FA my irreversible resignation from the vice presidency. I also told President Tabare Vazquez," he wrote in a tweet.

The party's ethics committee has ruled that Sendic used his Ancap credit cards to buy personal items including books and furniture. He headed the oil company from 2008 to 2009 and 2010 to 2013.

No criminal charges have been filed against Sendic.

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

