US, Canada, Mexico aim for NAFTA deal by year-end - White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a telephone call on Thursday, expressed hope the two nations and Mexico could reach an agreement to recast the NAFTA trade pact by year end, the White House said.

"The two leaders also discussed the ongoing NAFTA renegotiation and stressed their hope to reach an agreement by the end of this year," the White House said in a statement recapping the call, in which Trump also thanked Trudeau for offering assistance for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Andrew Hay)