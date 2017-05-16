US, UAE strike new defence accord on US force levels in Emirates

WASHINGTON: The United States and the United Arab Emirates have signed a new, updated defence cooperation agreement that the Pentagon on Tuesday said dictated "the magnitude and conditions" of the U.S. military presence inside the Emirates.

"This provides the U.S. military with the ability to more seamlessly respond to a range of scenarios in and around the UAE, if necessary," Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood told Reuters, without elaborating.

