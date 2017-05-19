US air strike hit 'military point' - Syrian military source on state TV

BEIRUT: A military source on the Syrian government side said on Friday that an air strike by the U.S.-led coalition against a pro-Damascus militia the day before hit "one of our military points", without elaborating, Syrian state TV reported.

The air strike late on Thursday killed several people and caused material damage, the source said, saying that this hampered efforts by the Syrian army and its allies to fight Islamic State.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Louise Ireland)