US airport immigration computers go down temporarily: Agency

WASHINGTON: Immigration desk computers at various US airports went down for about two hours on Monday, causing wait times for international travellers that were longer than normal, Customs and Border Protection said.

The outage began at about 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT) and was resolved about 9:30 EST (0230 GMT), the agency said in a statement. "At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature," it said.

