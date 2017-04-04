US appeals court sets May hearing on revised Trump travel order

REUTERS: A U.S. appeals court said on Monday it would hold a hearing in May over a Hawaii federal judge's order that blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel restrictions on people from several Muslim-majority countries.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously upheld a Seattle judge's block of Trump's first travel order. The appeals court did not say on Monday which three judges would preside over the latest appeal.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney)