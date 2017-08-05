US Army calls halt on use of Chinese-made drones by DJI

The U.S. Army has ordered its members to stop using drones made by Chinese manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd because of "cyber vulnerabilities" in the products.

NEW YORK: The U.S. Army has ordered its members to stop using drones made by Chinese manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd because of "cyber vulnerabilities" in the products.

An Aug. 2 Army memo posted online and verified by Reuters applies to all DJI drones and systems that uses DJI components or software. It requires service members to "cease all use, uninstall all DJI applications, remove all batteries/storage media and secure equipment for follow-on direction."

The memo says DJI drones are the most widely used by the Army among off-the-shelf equipment of that type.

A Pentagon spokesman said the Army was considering issuing a statement about the policy.

DJI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move appears to follow studies conducted by the Army Research Laboratory and the Navy that said there were risks and vulnerabilities in DJI products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The memo cites a classified Army Research Laboratory report and a Navy memo, both from May as references for the order to cease use of DJI drones and related equipment.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)