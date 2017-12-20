US asks UN to blacklist 10 ships over banned North Korea cargo

UNITED NATIONS: The United States has proposed that the United Nations Security Council blacklist 10 ships for transporting banned items from North Korea, according to documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

If none of the 15 members of the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee object to the ships being designated by Thursday afternoon, then the U.S. proposal will be approved. The committee operates by consensus.

Countries are required to ban ships blacklisted under this measure from entering their ports.

