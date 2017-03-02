US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies meeting Russian officials: Report

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "he never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues" of the US presidential campaign, according to AP on Thursday (Mar 2).



This comes after a Washington Post report that, while still a US senator, he spoke twice last year with Russia's ambassador, encounters he did not disclose when asked during his confirmation hearing to become attorney general about possible contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials.



One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak that took place in September in the senator's office, at the height of what US intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the US presidential race, the Post reported.

It was reported that US investigators probed the attorney general.



The contacts were being examined as part of a wide-ranging U.S. counterintelligence investigation into possible communications between members of Mr. Trump's campaign team and Russian operatives, they said.



CALLS TO RESIGN

US House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called for Sessions to resign following the Washington Post report that he did not disclose two conversations last year with Russia's ambassador, Sergei Kislyak.

"Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign," Pelosi said in a statement.

"Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign."



Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was fired last month after he discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with Kislyak before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump's associates. Sessions has so far resisted calls to recuse himself.