US B-1B bombers, South Korea jets conduct flight operation after North Korea missile launch: Yonhap

SEOUL: Two US nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint operation with South Korean air force fighter jets on Thursday (Aug 31), the Yonhap news agency reported, two days after North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan sharply raising tension.

Four US stealth F-35B jets also took part in the operation, Yonhap reported.

The two countries on Thursday also wrapped up their annual war games, according to the South's defence ministry.

Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops took part in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that ran for two weeks in the South.

The joint exercises began as North Korea and the US engaged in a war of words, which included President Donald Trump's apocalyptic warning to rain "fire and fury" on Pyongyang.