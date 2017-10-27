US parents charged with murder after baby found rotting in swing

A couple from Iowa were arrested on Wednesday (Oct 25) and charged with the murder of their baby son after his body was found rotting in a baby swing in their home.

The four-month-old child weighed 3.15kg when he was found on Aug 30, and his diaper had not been changed in a week, according to court documents.

A medical examination of the maggots found on the baby's body showed he had also not been bathed or moved in a week.

Parents Cheyanne Harris and Zachary Koehn have been charged with first-degree murder of their son Sterling, said the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. They have also been charged with child endangerment causing death.

"The cause of death was a failure to provide critical care," a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors stated. "The facts of this case go far beyond neglect and show circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life."