US parents charged with murder after baby found rotting in swing

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris have been charged with murder after their four-month-old son was found dead in a swing. (Photos: kimt.com)
A couple from Iowa were arrested on Wednesday (Oct 25) and charged with the murder of their baby son after his body was found rotting in a baby swing in their home.

The four-month-old child weighed 3.15kg when he was found on Aug 30, and his diaper had not been changed in a week, according to court documents.

A medical examination of the maggots found on the baby's body showed he had also not been bathed or moved in a week.

Parents Cheyanne Harris and Zachary Koehn have been charged with first-degree murder of their son Sterling, said the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. They have also been charged with child endangerment causing death.

"The cause of death was a failure to provide critical care," a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors stated. "The facts of this case go far beyond neglect and show circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life."

Source: CNA/hm

