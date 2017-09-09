US-backed SDF to announce operation in Syria's Deir al-Zor - SDF official

BEIRUT: The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are set to announce an operation against Islamic State in the north of Deir al-Zor province, a senior SDF official told Reuters on Friday.

The operation, which aims to push Islamic State back from northern parts of Deir al-Zor, will be formally announced on Saturday, the official said.

With U.S.-led air cover and special forces, the SDF alliance of mostly Kurdish and Arab militias is battling to oust Islamic State from Raqqa city, upstream along the Euphrates river.

