US bombers fly drill near Korean peninsula

Two Guam-based U.S. B-1B bombers, accompanied by fighter jets from South Korea and Japan, carried out an exercise in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula on Nov. 2, Korean-time, the U.S. Air Force said on Thursday.

"The bilateral continuous bomber presence (CBP) mission was planned in advance ... and was not in response to any current event," the Air Force said in a statement.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

Source: Reuters

