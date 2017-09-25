US boy hammered to death by mother's ex while protecting younger sister

CALIFORNIA: An eight-year-old boy died on Sep 7 after his mother's former boyfriend beat him with a hammer, reported The Daily Mail on Monday (Sep 25).

On Sep 1, Dante Daniels had been trying to protect his younger sister, Danae, 7, from Deandre Chaney Jr, 23, who was "engaged in the crime of committing a lewd act" on Danae, the report said, citing a police criminal report.

The boy from South Sacramento in California was declared brain-dead following the attack and died six days later.

The suspect is said to have also used a hammer and a knife on Danae, as well as on the children's 27-year-old mother, Elizabeth Salone.

Lighter fluid was also reported to have been used.

Danae and mother Salone survived the attack but Salone is reported to have lost the ability to see out of her left eye, while Danae will need a lot of help, the report quoted Dante's grandmother, Monique Brown, as saying.

She also said that Dante's heart was transplanted: "Dante gave his heart to a four-year-old in southern California, so a four-year-old lives because of (him)."

Chaney Jr faces murder and attempted murder charges, as well as a charge for lewd acts with a child under 14, said the report.