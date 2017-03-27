US, Britain, France, others skip nuclear weapons ban treaty talks
The United States and almost 40 other countries, including Britain and France, will not join negotiations that start at the United Nations on Monday aimed at agreeing on a nuclear weapons ban treaty, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said.
The Trump administration is reviewing whether it will reaffirm the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a White House aide said last week, referring to an aim embraced by previous Republican and Democratic presidents and required by a key arms control treaty.
