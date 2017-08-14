US car-attack incident 'fits definition' of domestic terrorism: Sessions

WASHINGTON: A suspected white supremacist's attack on a crowd of protesters using his car as a battering ram fits the definition of domestic terrorism, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday (Aug 14).

A woman was killed and 19 people were injured when the car ploughed into a crowd of people Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia after a violent rally by neo-Nazis and white supremacists protesting the removal of a Confederate statue.

The vehicle attack "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute," Sessions said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America programme.

"We are pursuing it in the Department of Justice in every way that we can make a case."

"You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought because this is unequivocally an unacceptable, evil attack," he told ABC.

The FBI and federal prosecutors have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place soon after police dispersed a white nationalist rally that erupted into violent clashes with counter-protesters.

The alleged driver, a 20-year-old Ohio man who was said to have had a history of neo-Nazi beliefs, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder in the incident.

Of the 19 people injured, 10 remained hospitalised in good condition and nine had been released, the University of Virginia Health System said.