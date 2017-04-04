US carries out additional strikes in Yemen: Pentagon spokesman
- Posted 04 Apr 2017 00:35
WASHINGTON: The United States has carried out about 20 additional strikes in Yemen against al Qaeda militants since the middle of last week, a Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters that since Feb. 28, the United States has carried out more than 70 strikes against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) "militants, infrastructure, fighting positions and equipment."
(Reporting by Idrees Ali)
- Reuters