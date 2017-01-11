US charges former UN chief Ban's relatives in bribery case

NEW YORK: Two relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have been indicted on U.S. charges that they engaged in a scheme to bribe a Middle Eastern official in connection with an attempted US$800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.

Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a New York real estate broker who is Ban's nephew, and Ban Ki Sang, Bahn's father and a senior adviser to South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)