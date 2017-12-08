US Congress passes stopgap funding to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON: The US Congress, facing an end-of-week deadline, passed a funding stopgap on Thursday (Dec 7) that averts a government shutdown and provides lawmakers and President Donald Trump with two weeks of breathing room to strike a budget deal.

The Senate easily passed the bipartisan measure that funds government until Dec 22, just hours after the House of Representatives did the same.

The bill now heads to Trump, who will need to work with Democrats and his fellow Republicans to thrash out a budget plan for fiscal year 2018 that will earn the support of lawmakers battling over policy and priorities.