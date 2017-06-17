US congressman Scalise still in critical condition - hospital

U.S. Representative Steve Scalise remained in critical condition on Friday, a hospital spokeswoman, after he was shot by a gunman earlier in the week who opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a baseball game.

Scalise, the No. 3 House Republican, sustained injuries to internal organs, broken bones and severe bleeding after being shot in his left hip on Wednesday morning on a baseball field in a Washington, D.C., suburb.

So Young Pak, director of media relations at MedStar Washington Hospital Center where Scalise is being treated, gave no additional details about his condition.

The hospital said earlier in the week that he had undergone surgery for internal injuries and a broken leg.

Scalise, 51, a police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were wounded on Wednesday when a man identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, from the St. Louis suburb of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on the lawmakers who were practicing for an annual charity baseball game between Republicans and Democrats. Hodgkinson died after being shot by police.

Members of Congress took the field at Washington's Nationals Park on Thursday night for the game, many wearing hats to honour Scalise.

