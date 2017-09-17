US could remain in Paris climate accord - Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday the United States could remain in the Paris climate accord under the right conditions.

"The president said he is open to finding those conditions where we can remain engaged with others on what we all agree is still a challenging issue," Tillerson said on CBS' "Face The Nation" programme.

