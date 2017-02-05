US court rejects immediate overturn of halt of Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON: A US appeal court early on Sunday (Feb 5) denied an emergency appeal from the US Department of Justice to restore an immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.

"Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.

Judge William Canby, Jr. in Phoenix and Judge Michelle Friedland in San Francisco did not give a reason for their denial in a two-paragraph ruling.

However, they told the states of Washington and Minnesota, which had filed the original suit against Trump's travel ban, to provide documents detailing their opposition to the government's appeal by 11:59pm Sunday (0759 GMT Monday).

The Department of Justice was given a deadline of 3pm Monday to supply more documents supporting its position.

The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump's travel ban to be lifted. The president's Jan 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.

For now, the travel ban suspension remains in place. Both the State and Homeland Security Departments said Saturday they were resuming normal practices concerning travelers from the affected countries.



