US Deputy National Security Advisor offered ambassador post to Singapore: Report

SINGAPORE: United States Deputy National Security Advisor K T McFarland has been offered the post of US ambassador to Singapore, CNN reported on Saturday (Apr 1).



McFarland was deputy national security adviser under Michael Flynn, who was fired in March over questions about his dealings with Russia.



According to CNN, McFarland is also being considered for a position at the State Department but added that a source close to McFarland said she may also choose to remain at the National Security Council.



The CNN report added that "McFarland is still mulling the offer of an ambassadorship, which was made weeks ago, the source said".



The source reportedly added that McFarland would go to State Department if "she were offered a high-level job, but is happy to go to Singapore if no offer comes through".