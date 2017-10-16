US diplomacy with North Korea to continue until 'first bomb drops': Tillerson

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday (Oct 15) that President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Tillerson downplayed messages that President Trump had previously posted on Twitter suggesting Tillerson was wasting his time trying to negotiate with "Little Rocket Man," a derogatory nickname Trump has coined for North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump "has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts," Tillerson said.

Tillerson's comments Sunday come amid soaring tensions between the United States and North Korea following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and a war of words between the two countries' leaders.

North Korea has conducted a series of nuclear tests in recent weeks and ago and launched two missiles over Japan.

Tillerson has been in talks with China to enlist its help on getting North Korea to back down.

But Trump's recent Twitter messages appeared to undercut Tillerson's efforts, prompting the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker to complain that Trump was publicly castrating Tillerson and hurting diplomatic talks.

Tillerson downplayed those tweets Sunday, telling CNN that Trump and China's President Xi Jinping have an extremely close relationship and that China understands the U.S. position.

"Rest assured that the Chinese are not confused in any way" about the American policy towards North Korea, he added.

Tillerson also denied that Trump's threat to tear up the Iran nuclear deal had weakened America's chance of reining in North Korea through diplomacy.

Asserting that Washington had "unified the international community" on the North Korean threat, Tillerson vowed efforts to contain its nuclear and ballistic missile drive through diplomacy would continue.



In a virulent speech watched around the world Friday, Trump refused to certify Iran's compliance with the 2015 deal on curbing its nuclear program, kicking the accord's fate to Congress which he told to address its "many serious flaws" - and threatening to walk away if his demands are not met.

By calling into question the landmark deal - to which Tehran seems to be adhering - worried allies fear the US president sent a message to Pyongyang that America's word cannot be trusted.

Tillerson pushed back at that notion on CNN's State of the Union, saying: "I think what North Korea should take away from this decision is that the United States will expect a very demanding agreement with North Korea."

"One that is very binding and achieves the objectives not just of the United States but the policy objectives of China and other neighbors in the region, a denuclearized Korean peninsula."

"If we achieve that, there will be nothing to walk away from because the objective will be achieved."

The US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pushed the same argument during appearances on Sunday talk shows, telling ABC's This Week that reevaluating the Iran deal "sends the perfect message to North Korea, which is, we're not going to engage in a bad deal."

'NOT SEEKING WAR'

Tillerson argued that US efforts to bring Kim Jong-Un's regime closer to talks were bearing fruit, pointing at the fact both Russia and China, Pyongyang's sole major ally, had signed up to the latest set of sanctions imposed in response to its sixth nuclear test - the largest yet - and the firing of two missiles over Japan.

"I think on North Korea we have completely unified the international community," Tillerson said. "The president is building a very strong message to North Korea that you will engage with us at some point to solve this because we're not going to allow you to have nuclear weapons."

But Tillerson's own efforts have been repeatedly overshadowed by Trump's un-diplomatic style and streams of bellicose tweets stirring international tensions.

Early this month, as the top diplomat flew home from meeting with top Chinese officials, Trump tweeted that his envoy was "wasting his time" in trying to probe North Korea's willingness to talk.

Tillerson denied Trump was undermining him on the international stage, after outspoken Republican senator and Trump critic Bob Corker accused the president of seeking to "castrate" his Secretary of State.

"No, sir. He has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts," Tillerson said. "Those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."

"The president has also made clear to me that he wants this solved diplomatically," he added. "He's not seeking to go to war."