US drone crashes in southeast Turkey - air base statement

ISTANBUL: A U.S. drone crashed in southeast Turkey on Monday and the cause of the crash was being investigated, according to a statement on the website of the Incirlik air base in Turkey.

The drone, an MQ-1 Predator, was being remotely piloted when it crashed in southeast Turkey at around 11:50 a.m. (0850 GMT), according to the statement.

Incirlik, in southern Turkey, is home to U.S. Air Force troops involved in NATO missions and the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in the region.

Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has been scorched by fighting between the state and members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkish authorities this month detained a suspected Islamic State militant of Russian origin after he allegedly planned to use a drone to bring down a U.S. plane at Incirlik, Dogan News Agency said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Dirimcan Barut; Editing by David Dolan)

