US embassy in Turkey says resumes processing visas on 'limited basis'

ANKARA: The United States has resumed processing visas at its missions in Turkey on a "limited basis", the embassy said in an email on Monday, in what could signal a tentative improvement in the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

A U.S. Embassy worker based in Ankara confirmed the decision to Reuters. Turkey and the United State mutually suspended all non-immigrant visa services on October 8, after Turkey's arrest of a U.S. consulate employee sharply escalated tension between the two NATO allies.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)