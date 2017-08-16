US envoy says Iran cannot 'hold world hostage' with nuclear deal

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday Iran must be held responsible for "its missile launches, support for terrorism, disregard for human rights, and violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions."

UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday Iran must be held responsible for "its missile launches, support for terrorism, disregard for human rights, and violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions."

Haley was responding to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who said earlier on Tuesday that Iran could abandon its nuclear agreement with world powers "within hours" if the United States imposes any more new sanctions.

"Iran cannot be allowed to use the nuclear deal to hold the world hostage ... The nuclear deal must not become 'too big to fail'," Haley said in a statement, adding that new U.S. sanctions were unrelated to the Iran nuclear deal.

Haley will travel to Vienna next week to discuss Iran's nuclear activities with U.N. atomic watchdog officials as part of Washington's review of Tehran's compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal.

