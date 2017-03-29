US envoy says UN aiding 'corrupt' Congo government

NEW YORK: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Wednesday that U.N. peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo are aiding a government that is "corrupt and preys on its citizens."

"The U.N. peacekeeping mission is mandated to partner with the government," Haley told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "In other words the U.N. is aiding a government that is inflicting predatory behaviour against its own people. We should have the decency and common sense to end this."

