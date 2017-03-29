Channel NewsAsia

US envoy says UN aiding 'corrupt' Congo government

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Wednesday that U.N. peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo are aiding a government that is "corrupt and preys on its citizens."

FILE PHOTO - Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

"The U.N. peacekeeping mission is mandated to partner with the government," Haley told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "In other words the U.N. is aiding a government that is inflicting predatory behaviour against its own people. We should have the decency and common sense to end this."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Walker Simon)

- Reuters