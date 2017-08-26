US forces involved in raid in Somalia; 3 children among dead

MOGADISHU: Somali forces supported by U.S. troops shot dead 10 Somalis, including three children, in a village near the capital Mogadishu on Friday, a witness and local officials told Reuters.

"The Somalia National Army was conducting an operation in the area with U.S. forces in a supporting role," said a spokeswoman for U.S. Africa Command, without giving further details.

