Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

US general wants thousands more troops to break Afghan stalemate

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said on Thursday he needs several thousand more international troops in order to break a stalemate in a war with Taliban insurgents, signalling the matter may soon be put before President Donald Trump.

  • Posted 09 Feb 2017 23:20
U.S. Army General John Nicholson, Commander of Resolute Support forces and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, speaks during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON: The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said on Thursday he needs several thousand more international troops in order to break a stalemate in a war with Taliban insurgents, signalling the matter may soon be put before President Donald Trump.

"I have adequate resourcing in my counterterrorism mission. In my train, advise and assist mission, however, we have a shortfall of a few thousand," Army General John Nicholson, who leads U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Frances Kerry)

- Reuters