US general wants thousands more troops to break Afghan stalemate

WASHINGTON: The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said on Thursday he needs several thousand more international troops in order to break a stalemate in a war with Taliban insurgents, signalling the matter may soon be put before President Donald Trump.

"I have adequate resourcing in my counterterrorism mission. In my train, advise and assist mission, however, we have a shortfall of a few thousand," Army General John Nicholson, who leads U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Frances Kerry)