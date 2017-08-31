US heavy bombers, South Korea jets in show of force against North Korea

SEOUL: Two US nuclear-capable strategic bombers conducted a joint operation with South Korean air force fighter jets on Thursday (Aug 31), two days after North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan sharply raising tension.

"South Korean and US air forces conducted an air interdiction exercise in order to strongly cope with North Korea's repeated firing of ballistic missiles and development of nuclear weapons," the South's air force said in a statement.

Two B-1B "Lancer" bombers from Guam and four F-35B stealth jet fighters from the Marine Corps' Iwakuni airbase in Japan conducted the drill, with four South Korean jet fighters also taking part.



The drill took place at the Pilseung shooting range in Gangwon province, some 150 kilometres south of the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.

The two countries on Thursday also wrapped up their annual war games, according to the South's defence ministry.

Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops took part in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that ran for two weeks in the South.

The joint exercises began as North Korea and the US engaged in a war of words, which included President Donald Trump's apocalyptic warning to rain "fire and fury" on Pyongyang.

A South Korean airforce spokesman said the flight operation was separate from the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercises.