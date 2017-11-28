US high court leaves Maryland assault weapons ban in place

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Monday (Nov 27) once again refused to intervene in the heated national debate over gun violence, leaving in place one state's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines.

The National Rifle Association (NRA), the nation's largest gun lobby, had asked the court to overturn a Maryland ban enacted in the wake of the 2012 school shooting in Connecticut that killed 26 people, 20 of them young children.

But the court opted not to take up the case, in a decision issued without comment.

The move came after recent mass shootings at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, where 58 people died and hundreds were injured, and in a rural Texas church (25 dead), had brought passionate new calls for gun control.

Amid intense national interest in gun rights and violence, 21 states had asked the high court to rule on the Maryland ban.

The US high court also turned down a case from Florida, leaving in place a state law requiring gun owners to carry their weapons in a bag or concealed in their clothing.

Some gun enthusiasts wanted Florida to join the many states with so-called "open carry" laws, saying it can be a deterrent to crime.

In both the Maryland and Florida cases, lower courts had upheld the state bans, so the high court's decision not to hear the cases leaves those restrictions in place.

The second amendment to the US Constitution, which allows Americans to "keep and bear arms," has been the frequent subject of legal challenges, many from critics who say it was meant to provide for the arming of 18th-century-style militias, not to allow unrestricted private gun ownership.

In 2008, gun enthusiasts won an historic victory in the Supreme Court, which ruled in "District of Columbia v. Heller" that the city of Washington could not bar its citizens from owning guns for lawful purposes such as self-defense.

Since then, the court has refused to take up cases on thorny details such as which types of weapons can legally be banned by cities or states.

The October 1 shooting in Las Vegas, by a man who used semiautomatic rifles to fire more than 1,100 rounds into a crowd of concertgoers, and the November 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, also involving a semiautomatic rifle, brought new calls for curbs on rapid-fire, military-style weapons.

But as has been the case after previous mass shootings, lawmakers backed by the gun lobby have stifled most calls for change.