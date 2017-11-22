US hopes to pressure Myanmar to permit Rohingya repatriation

WASHINGTON: The United States hopes its determination that ethnic cleansing occurred against the Rohingya will raise pressure on Myanmar's military and civilian leadership to respond to the crisis and allow displaced people to return home, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"The determination does indicate we feel it was ... organised planned and systematic," a senior U.S. official told reporters on a conference call. "It does not point the finger at any specific group, but there is a limited number of groups that can be involved in that planning and organisation."

(Reporting By David Brunnstrom, Doina Chiacu and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)