US hospital removes 2 employees after images show them mishandling newborns

JACKSONVILLE, United States: A hospital in Jacksonville, Florida has removed two of its staff members from patient care after photos emerged on Monday (Sep 18) which showed them mishandling newborns.



One of the photos showed the employee giving the middle finger to a newborn with the caption "How I currently feel about these mini Satans". Another photo showed a staff member making a baby dance to rap music.

Facebook user Denisa Shellito shared the photos online post, saying: "I'm just sharing someone's post in the hopes that these childish girls get reprimanded and lose their jobs."

In a statement., the Naval Hospital Jacksonville said: "We are aware of a video/photos posted online. "It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated."

It added that it had identified the two junior enlisted corpsmen - who are not nurses - and that they "have been removed from providing patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice".

The hospital added that the parents of the patients have been notified.

