US House boosts military spending, gives Trump border wall money
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a US$68 billion military buildup next year with legislation that also provides money to start construction of President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall.
WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a US$68 billion military buildup next year with legislation that also provides money to start construction of President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)