US House boosts military spending, gives Trump border wall money

World

US House boosts military spending, gives Trump border wall money

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a US$68 billion military buildup next year with legislation that also provides money to start construction of President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall.

A worker stands next to a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a US$68 billion military buildup next year with legislation that also provides money to start construction of President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters