US House intelligence panel chair - Probe of Russia continues

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.

  • Posted 28 Mar 2017 21:55
  • Updated 28 Mar 2017 22:10
U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) briefs reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Nunes was asked if asked if he would recuse himself from panel's probe but he declined to answer directly. "The investigation continues," Nunes told CNN, NBC and other media outlets.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)

- Reuters