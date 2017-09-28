US House panel to hold hearing with tech companies on Russia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday it would hold an open hearing with technology companies as part of its investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

"In the coming month, we will hold an open hearing with representatives from tech companies in order to better understand how Russia used online tools and platforms to sow discord in and influence our election," the committee's top Democrat, Representative Adam Schiff, and Representative Mike Conaway, the Republican leading the investigation, said in a statement.

They did not immediately identify any companies.

