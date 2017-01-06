US investigators search for cause of Brooklyn train crash

NEW YORK: Crash investigators returned to a New York City train terminal on Thursday trying to determine what caused a crowded train to derail during rush hour a day earlier, injuring more than 100 passengers.

A commuter train operated by the Long Island Rail Road went off the rails at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday inside the Atlantic Terminal transportation hub in Brooklyn, the second rail crash in the metropolitan area since September.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, although at least 11 people were sent to the hospital, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Thursday to provide an update on its investigation.

The train, arriving from the Queens neighbourhood of Far Rockaway, failed to stop on time. Travelling at a fairly slow speed, it derailed after striking a bumping block, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a Wednesday briefing.

The engineer, who has not been publicly identified, was probably responsible for failing to stop the train before it hit the bumper, said Tom Prendergast, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs the railroad.

In September, a New Jersey Transit train crashed into a terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey. One woman died and 114 people were injured, including the engineer.

The NTSB said on Thursday it would also investigate a Wednesday collision of two trolleys in Philadelphia that injured 46 people.

