US judge halts deportation of Iraqi immigrants

REUTERS: A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the government cannot immediately deport nearly 200 Iraqi immigrants who were arrested last month and argued they would face persecution if they were removed from the country.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith in Michigan said he had the authority to order the government to keep the Iraqis in the county while their deportation cases proceeded in immigration court.

