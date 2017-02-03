US judge orders temporary ban on Trump immigration restrictions

DETROIT: A US district judge in Detroit has issued an order temporarily restraining the Trump administration from carrying out immigration restrictions in a presidential executive order, according to a court document.

Judge Victoria Roberts issued the order on Thursday (Feb 2) in response to a motion filed with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeking a permanent injunction "that prohibits the denial of entry into the United States of legal permanent residents and those with valid immigrant visas" under President Donald Trump's Jan 27 order.

She issued the order on behalf of the Arab American Civil Rights League, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

President Trump's executive order temporarily put a stop to the US refugee programme, and also temporarily suspended entry for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days.