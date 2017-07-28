US jury finds Macau billionaire guilty in UN bribery case

NEW YORK: A US jury on Thursday found Macau billionaire Ng Lap Seng guilty on charges he bribed two United Nations ambassadors to help him build a multibillion-dollar conference centre.

Ng, 69, was convicted on all six counts he faced, including bribery, money laundering and corruption charges.

Jurors in the US District Court in Manhattan needed less than a day to deliberate before reaching their verdict, following a four-week trial.

Prosecutors said Ng hoped his more than US$1 million of bribes would let him bypass the normal hassles of dealing with the UN, and win him "fame and more fortune" by developing in Macau what he thought of as the "Geneva of Asia."

The conference center would have been the anchor, and Ng hoped it would let him eventually build condominiums, hotels, a shopping mall, marinas and a heliport, prosecutors said.

Lawyers for Ng declined to comment after the verdict was read.